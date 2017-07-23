An Edmonton man kept his personal attempt at running the equivalent of 30 half Ironman races in 30 days alive on Sunday by competing in the Calgary 70.3 Ironman, a streak all the more impressive given the fact he’s undergoing cancer treatment,

Malcolm Stinson, 57, was diagnosed with Stage 3 myeloma in 2009. “The way they found it originally was I had broken bones in my back,” said Stinson of the injury he suffered while playing hockey. “During routine blood tests, they found the myeloma, multiple myeloma.”

Nearly a decade later, he continues to take daily chemotherapy treatments but refuses to allow his medical intervention to slow him down.

“What I’m trying to do is show people that you can live a really good active, happy and fulfilling life while you’re battling cancer,” said Stinson. “It’s not a matter of just sitting and letting life dictate terms to you.”

“You can tell people how you want to live.”

Sunday’s race was Stinson’s 23rd consecutive day of running 21 kilometres, swimming two kilometres and cycling 90 kilometres. He is slated to complete his 30th day of half IronMan distances in a week’s time in Edmonton. The 30 day undertaking included both competitions and training days.

Stinson's daughter Victoria, a sprint triathlete herself, says she can't keep up with her dad. "It's pretty amazing what he's doing," said Victoria."He brought his bike to the hospital when he was (first) going through chemo and he's been going ever since."

"He amazes me every day."

Stinson, who underwent a stem cell transplant procedure, created the Living to Tri website to share his journey and information regarding multiple myeloma. The response has created a cycle of motivation.

“I take great inspiration from all the emails and texts that people send me saying how much they take inspiration from what I do.”

The 57-year-old says he’s fitter and happier now than he was at the time of the diagnosis. “Here we are, nine years later, and I’m doing awesome. I actually feel better now than before I had cancer.”

Stinson finished the Calgary 70.3 Ironman with a time slightly above 5:53:00.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Green