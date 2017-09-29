RCMP in Chestermere is looking for two men believed to be connected to an assault that took place in a grocery store parking lot on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the area after witnesses reported two men assaulting a third man at about 6:30 p.m.

Residents told police that at one point, one of the men produced a handgun but did not fire it.

The witnesses soon intervened and the suspects fled the area on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital.

Police used a dog to help track the suspects and the animal located the gun in a treed area. During the recovery of the weapon by the police dog, RCMP says that a shot was fired from the gun.

Thankfully, the dog was not injured.

The suspects were not located and the search continues.

The first suspect is described as:

dark skinned

175 to 180 cm tall

slim build

darker hair

wearing a black hoodie and black pants

The second suspect is described as:

dark skinned

175 to 180 cm tall

slim build

dark hair

wearing a black shirt, baseball cap and blue jeans

Police believe this was a targeted attack and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).