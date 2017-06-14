The seven chiefs of the Treaty 7 Nations have been selected by Stampede brass to lead the 2017 Calgary Stampede Parade this year.

Officials gathered at Stampede Park on Wednesday for the announcement and kept this year’s candidates a secret until just after 10:30 a.m.

The chiefs will share this year's responsibilities and say it is an honour to be selected.

“I think it’s much more than just a parade. Treaty 7 has always been involved as part of the Stampede. It’s helped Calgary to maintain their identity as well as it gave all of Treaty 7 Nations a chance to express what we hold dear to us, so it’s much more than a parade,” said Chief Lee Crowchild from the Tsuut’ina Nation. “The Stampede has always been looking for ways to make it more relevant while maintaining dignity and a sense of our own identity.”

The Treaty 7 Nations include; three Blackfoot Confederacy Nations, three Stoney Nakoda Nations and the Tsuut’ina Nation.

The seven parade marshals are:

Chief Roy Fox – Kainai/Blood Tribe

Chief Stanley (Stan) C. Grier – Piikani Nation

Chief Joseph Weasel Child – Siksika Nation

Chief Darcy Dixon – Bearspaw First Nation

Chief Ernest Wesley – Wesley First Nation

Chief Aaron Young – Chiniki First Nation

Chief Lee Crowchild - Tsuut’ina Nation

The chiefs were chosen because of the strong relationship between the nations and the Stampede.

“We have had a strong relationship since the beginning of this great festival and we would like to build on that relationship going forward, making our connection even stronger,” said David Sibbald, president and chairman of the board at the Calgary Stampede. “The Stampede is a community gathering place and it is important that we preserve, protect and grow the home fires of our western heritage.”

Last year, Paul Brandt and Jann Arden were marshals and a number of well-known Canadians, Olympians and dignitaries have led the parade through downtown Calgary in the past.

This year the parade will do an about face and change directions. It will start a block east of the Calgary Tower and end on 6th Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.

The 2017 Calgary Stampede Parade starts at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7.

The Calgary Stampede is on from July 7 to 16th, click HERE for more information.