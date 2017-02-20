A six-year-old boy has died in hospital after he and his brother fell through the ice on a canal in Airdrie on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called by an area resident to the community of Bayside at about 1:20 p.m.

The two boys were pulled from the canal, which runs through the neighbourhood, by fire crews and then turned over to EMS for care.

“The area where this happened is a residential area and they live in the area so it wasn’t as if the boys had strayed far from home by any stretch,” said RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters.

The six-year-old boy was flown by STARS to Alberta Children’s Hospital in life threatening condition where he died from his injuries.

The ten-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance with hypothermia where he remains in serious condition.

“Two brothers were pulled out of the water by emergency crews,” said Peters. “It’s a tragedy for the family and for the community, the loss of a child in a situation like this is just devastating.”

"This is a terrible tragedy," said Inspector Gord Sage, officer in charge of Airdrie RCMP. "This is a sad day and we offer our deepest condolences to the family."

EMS officials say they don’t know how long the boys were in the water or what factors were involved in the incident.

Police are investigating.