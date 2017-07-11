A four-year-old girl was killed in a two vehicle crash on Highway 36, north of Taber, on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 36 and Township Road 110 at about 9:25 p.m. for reports of a crash.

RCMP say a Volkswagen Jetta was travelling North on Highway 36 when it was hit by a Ford F-150 truck that failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

EMS treated the driver and passenger of the truck at the scene and they were then released.

There were five people in the car and all were taken to hospital in Taber. A four-year-old girl, who was in the Jetta, died from her injuries.

Taber RCMP continues to investigate the circumstances that led up to the crash.

Police say alcohol was not a factor and charges are pending.