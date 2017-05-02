RCMP officers have found a child who went missing from his Airdrie home on Tuesday.

Mikael Bray, 5, was last seen at the home in the Cooperstown area of Airdrie at about 5:45 p.m.

It’s believed that he had been playing in the back alley and may have wandered away. He is new to the area and unfamiliar with it.

Thanks to public assistance, he was found unharmed.