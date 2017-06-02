

CTV Calgary Staff





**Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the victim’s condition had progressed while in hospital. The mother of the boy confirms to CTV Calgary that, as of Friday evening, the child remains in life threatening condition**

A three-year-old boy continues his battle at the Alberta Children’s Hospital after being rescued from an above ground pool by his mother in the hamlet of Delacour on Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the boy’s mother found the child floating in an above ground pool. She pulled her son from the water and carried him to the nearby Delacour Store for help.

Store staff and community members attended to the unresponsive child, administering CPR until paramedics arrived. The three-year-old boy was transported by ambulance to the Peter Lougheed Centre where a team of specialists attempted to stabilize his condition. The child was later transferred to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

The boy’s mother says her son’s vital signs improved slightly during their first day in hospital.

EMS officials say the incident in Delacour is an example of the potential hazards of pools and waterways.

“It doesn't take very much water to cause a drowning or a near drowning,” said Nate Pike, EMS public education officer. “Small children absolutely need to be supervised nearby.”

RCMP continue to investigate the incident but foul play is not suspected.