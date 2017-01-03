A four-year-old boy has been taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious condition after being bitten by two dogs.

It happened in the back yard of a home on Castleridge Way N.E. just after 3:00 p.m.

Paramedics determined the child had multiple bite wounds to his body as a result of being attacked by two large dogs. The injuries are considered non-life threatening. The breed of the dogs is not known and the relationship to the child is unclear. No one else was injured.

Police and Animal/Bylaw Services are investigating what led up to the incident.