Child rushed to hospital after being attacked by two dogs
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 4:12PM MST
A four-year-old boy has been taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious condition after being bitten by two dogs.
It happened in the back yard of a home on Castleridge Way N.E. just after 3:00 p.m.
Paramedics determined the child had multiple bite wounds to his body as a result of being attacked by two large dogs. The injuries are considered non-life threatening. The breed of the dogs is not known and the relationship to the child is unclear. No one else was injured.
Police and Animal/Bylaw Services are investigating what led up to the incident.