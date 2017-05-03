A four-year-old girl has been transported to hospital in serious condition following a late afternoon fall in the city’s northeast.

EMS officials say the girl suffered serious injuries after falling from the second storey window of a home in the 300 block of Taralake Way Northeast. shortly before 5:00 p.m. The girl fell approximately five metres and landed in the well outside a basement window.

The young patient was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with suspected head injuries.

The Calgary Police Service has cordoned off the home and is investigating the incident.

More details to follow