Christmas Eve crash near Pincher Creek claims third member of Calgary family
Members of Calgary's Egyptian community confirm Salma Elkady, 18, has died in hospital following a crash on Highway 3(photo: Facebook)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 9:06PM MST
An 18-year-old woman has perished in hospital following Saturday morning’s crash on Highway 3 that claimed the lives of her parents.
At roughly 11:30 a.m., Christmas Eve, emergency crews were called to a location on Highway 3, east of the Highway 6 intersection, following a head-on collision. RCMP say a westbound minivan entered the eastbound lane of the highway and collided with an SUV.
Mohamed Elkady and Hana Hussein were pronounced dead at the scene and their three daughters were transported to hospital in serious condition.
The occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital in stable condition.
On Friday, members of Calgary’s Egyptian community confirmed Salma Elkday, 18, had died as a result of her injuries. Her sisters remain in hospital and are awaiting surgery.
The Calgary Egyptian Association is raising funds to assist the Elkady family. For information on the fundraising effort visit We Care – Elkady Family.
According to RCMP, poor highway conditions contributed to the fatal crash.
