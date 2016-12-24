Two people are dead and four others have been hospitalized following a head-on crash on Highway 3 near Pincher Creek.

According to RCMP, emergency crews responded to a location on Highway 3, east of Highway 6, at approximately 11:30 a.m. following reports of a head-on collision. Officers determined a westbound minivan had entered the eastbound lane of the highway and was struck by an oncoming SUV.

The driver of the minivan and the passenger seated in the front seat succumbed to their injuries at the crash site. Two people who had been seated in the back of the minivan were transported to the Pincher Creek Hospital with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the SUV were transported to hospital in stable condition.

The identities of the deceased and the ages of the injured parties have not been released.

A section of Highway 3 was closed following the crash while RCMP investigated the collision and crews removed debris. RCMP suspect poor highway conditions contributed to the incident.