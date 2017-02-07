City officials say that work crews are still out clearing snow from the roads in Calgary and that people who are waiting for routes to clear should have patience.

The city called a snow route parking ban to ensure the job is done quickly and efficiently and, so far, 600 tickets were put on cars that weren't moved overnight. 11 vehicles were towed to give the plows room to work.

The ban came into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Monday to send the message to car owners to move their vehicles to another spot so crews can clear Priority 2 routes from the weekend snowfall.

If they aren't moved, then the city will take action.

Priority 1 routes have been dealt with, but the focus is now on those arterial routes in residential areas.

The city says its crews and private contractors are working on those routes and maintaining the Priority 1 streets while they do it.

Officials say it could take up to 48 hours to get all the work done on those routes but that doesn’t mean the work is over. Priority 3, residential roads, will also need to be plowed.

The parking ban could remain in effect for another 60 hours and prevents anyone from parking in the routes, marked with a blue sign with a snowflake, during the times listed on it.

The city may call an end to the parking ban before the 72 hours has elapsed.

"As far as it stands, the ban is still going to be in effect for 72 hours. We encourage Calgarians to move their vehicles. Even if plows have already been on your street, they may do so again to do a second pass to get that road a bit cleaner. We are making good progress and we will continue to make good progress as long as people keep moving their vehicles," said Brittany Kustra with the Calgary Roads Department.

Accessible parking spaces and some downtown zones between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. are the only exceptions to the ban.

In the meantime, conditions on Calgary’s roads remain slick and slippery, so drivers are reminded to take caution while out on the road.

Between midnight on Monday and Tuesday morning, there were 332 crashes in the city.