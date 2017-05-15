City staff presented council with a new route for the Green Line LRT on Monday, the largest infrastructure project the city has ever seen.

City administrators submitted recommendations to council last week and now members will have a chance to discuss the report.

Three politicians are voicing concerns, saying that it is much too expensive already.

Calgary MPs Michelle Rempel and Tom Kmiec, as well as Ward 4 councilor Sean Chu have all shared that sentiment.

They say the project was originally supposed to go from North Pointe all the way down to the South Health Campus, but the plan released last week shows a route from 16 Avenue in Crescent Heights to 126 Avenue S.E., including a tunnel through the downtown core.

The shorter route would cost $4.65 billion, which is much higher than the entire line was to initially cost.

Chu says it is a ‘blatant mismanagement’ of public money and complains that many communities are being left out.

"The north gets screwed. So I heard many, many people saying it differently and the few things is bait and switch and false hope and it's just disappointing," he said.

However, administrators say that the proposal only includes the first stage of the project.

Staff sas the rest of the project would be built in pieces as funding becomes available.

Pending approval, construction on the 20 km long track would begin in 2020 and be completed in 2026.