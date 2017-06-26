Plans for the new Green Line LRT will dominate council talks on Monday as the city considers concerns over alignment.

One councilor hopes that the first stage of construction will be extended farther than the 20 kilometres currently proposed which would stretch from 16th Avenue North to Shepard in the south.

Shane Keating will introduce the motion today asking the administration to find more value in how stage one is built, saying that it should be possible within the same $4.6 billion price tag and timeline.

Council will also review the entire alignment of the 46 kilometre route, which is planned to have 28 stops between 160 Avenue north and the neighbourhood of Seton in the south.

Downtown residents have already expressed concerns about plans for a tunnel that could destabilize a 107-year-old building. The city said it has experts working on the plan for the tunnel that goes under the Lewis Lofts building.

In addition to the Green Line, council will also look at the possibility of allowing testing of autonomous vehicles on Calgary roads.

Redevelopment of the Highland Park Golf Course area is also on the agenda, as are flood mitigation projects.