Calgary city councillor Ward Sutherland has apologized for what some are calling a juvenile and derogatory gesture that was made during a public meeting last week.

Sutherland appeared to make a knife-twisting motion behind the back of Councillor Druh Farrel, who was standing next to him as she addressed the chamber.

Farrell was offended enough to move her seat for Monday’s meeting and says it's a pattern of behavior.

"There is a pattern of behaviour that has led certain members of council to feel comfortable behaving in this manner in council chamber on camera, that’s unacceptable,” said Farrell.

The mayor called the motion unacceptable and demanded an apology.

"Really unacceptable kind of behaviors. Now some people are saying it’s misogynistic and juvenile. Some people are saying it's just juvenile. Either way that kind of behaviour is not acceptable. I would expect that that councillor would apologize,” said Nenshi.

Councillor Brian Pincott, who is not running for reelection, complained to the integrity commissioner.

Sutherland did eventually apologize but claims the gesture was an inside joke between him and fellow councillor Andre Chabot.

“It wasn't intended for Druh Farrell, I’m sorry she felt that way. It was with Andre and Andre collaborated that story. Now the question becomes, is it appropriate during council? Well, you know what? It was an inside story. When I looked at it, well, I'll take it outside in the near future. Sorry that happened but regardless, to stretch it and make it political is very, very wrong,” said Sutherland.

The integrity commissioner is now investigating and will decide whether it was a one-time incident or a pattern of behaviour and determine if sanctions are warranted.