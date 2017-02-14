City councilor resigns from the Calgary Police Commission
Diane Colley-Urquhart resigned from the Calgary Police Commission on Tuesday.
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 6:06PM MST
Diane Colley-Urquhart has resigned from the Calgary Police Commission a day after being publically scolded by the agency.
She was publically critical of the Calgary Police Service for what she described as a lack of action on allegations of bullying and harassment against female members of the force.
The commission questioned whether she violated the code of conduct for speaking on behalf of the commission without the authority to do so.
The commission accepted Colley-Urquhart’s resignation, thanking her for her 10 years of service.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Huge drug bust in Lethbridge leads to arrests and property seizures
- Province swinging open the doors on many facilities for Family Day
- Alberta’s struggling economy slows sales of STARS Lottery tickets
- Organ donations up in Alberta, but more are needed
- City councilor resigns from the Calgary Police Commission