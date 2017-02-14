Diane Colley-Urquhart has resigned from the Calgary Police Commission a day after being publically scolded by the agency.

She was publically critical of the Calgary Police Service for what she described as a lack of action on allegations of bullying and harassment against female members of the force.

The commission questioned whether she violated the code of conduct for speaking on behalf of the commission without the authority to do so.

The commission accepted Colley-Urquhart’s resignation, thanking her for her 10 years of service.