City administrators have handed the mayor and his council some recommendations that could help balance Calgary’s books in the upcoming budget.

The draft of the 2018 Budget Plan includes a $150M funding gap that the city will need to close.

The majority of the shortfall is because of the previously approved cut to property taxes, freezing next year’s increase at zero percent.

However, there are some ideas that administrators have come up with to deal with the deficit.

They are planning to cut down on its workforce and that would save about $105M.

The city is also planning to eliminate some transit service to save $30M.

Nenshi says cutting transit won’t be easy. “This is a tough one because if you cut the service hours too much then fewer people will use it and you’ll end up in a really vicious circle. However, we’ve seen some really thoughtful work in transit in terms of rationalizing routes and getting people to where they need to go more efficiently that have also led to some service savings.”

Council will also have to decide on a boost to the police budget. The documents suggest increasing the CPS’ allotment by $21M, but that would make a proposed tax rate hike inevitable; rising from zero percent to 0.8 percent.

The budget deliberations begin during the week of November 27.