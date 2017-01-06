You’ll have to get rid of your Christmas tree yourself this year at any of several city drop-off locations.

It used to be that the city would pick up the trees left outside of people’s homes on their regularly scheduled garbage and recycling pick-up day. This is the first year the city won’t be doing that anymore.

Instead, Calgarians are asked to take the trees to one of 16 drop-off locations around the city until January 31 so they can be mulched.

More than 7,000 trees have already been collected and many more are expected to be dropped off this month. Last year, 35,000 trees were collected and mulched. The mulch will be available for free for those who want it at the East Calgary Landfill.

People are asked to remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, garland and tree stands, and do not bag or wrap trees.

These are the locations where you can drop your tree:

Bowness Community Recycling Depot - 7937 43 Avenue N.W.

- 7937 43 Avenue N.W. Confederation Park, East Parking Lot - 905 30 Avenue N.W.

- 905 30 Avenue N.W. Huntington Hills Athletic Park - 7920 4 Street at Huntstrom Drive N.E.

- 7920 4 Street at Huntstrom Drive N.E. Prairie Winds Park, South Parking Lot - 54 Avenue & Castleridge Blvd. N.E

- 54 Avenue & Castleridge Blvd. N.E Bottomlands Park - St. George's Dr. & 7 Avenue N.E.

- St. George's Dr. & 7 Avenue N.E. Marda Loop Communities Association - 3130 16 Street S.W.

- 3130 16 Street S.W. Parks Compound - 10312 Sacramento Drive S.W.

- 10312 Sacramento Drive S.W. North Glenmore Park - 6615 37 Street S.W.

- 6615 37 Street S.W. Woodbine Athletic Park - 96 Woodfield Drive S.W.

- 96 Woodfield Drive S.W. Park 96 - 14660 Parkland Blvd. S.E.

- 14660 Parkland Blvd. S.E. Pop Davies/Ogden Athletic Park - Ogden Road & Millican Road S.E.

- Ogden Road & Millican Road S.E. IKEA , Northwest corner of parking lot behind the store - 8000 11 Street S.E.

, Northwest corner of parking lot behind the store - 8000 11 Street S.E. Auburn Bay Off Leash Area- 52 Street & Auburn Bay Drive S.E.

You can also take your tree directly to one of the city’s landfills:

East Calgary Landfill - 17 Avenue and 68 Street S.E.

- 17 Avenue and 68 Street S.E. Shepard Landfill - 114 Avenue and 68 Street S.E.

- 114 Avenue and 68 Street S.E. Spyhill Landfill- 69 Street and 112 Avenue N.W.

Keep in mind that land fill hours have changed, so you should check before going at the city's website.

Trees cannot be placed in your blue cart, and can only go into green carts if they are cut up and can fit into the cart completely with the lid closed.