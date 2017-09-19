The City of Calgary is bringing back a mobile voting station and adopting a number of other things aimed at helping voters cast their ballot in the October election.

The Vote Bus, introduced as a pilot project in 2013, will be returning to visit a number of locations such as the Drop-In Centre, Kerby Centre and several LRT stations.

The vehicle aims to make it easier for voters to cast ballots in the election.

The city has also made transit free for those going to the polls on Election Day and voters on the go can also take advantage of a ‘drive up’ voting location.

“The drive up voting location will be at McMahon Stadium and it will look very much like an old-style drive up burger joint,” said Paul Denys, the City of Calgary elections manager.

There is also an Election App that will give voters access to a lot of important information like what Ward they live in and where they can go to vote.

Election Day in Calgary is October 16.