If you have to head out on the road in Calgary and surrounding areas on Thursday, you should take caution because of a snowstorm that took many by surprise.

The snow started falling at about 6:00 a.m. but was heaviest in areas west of the city, causing a number of incidents on Highway 1A outside of Cochrane and on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The sudden snowfall resulted in slippery conditions in a number of places throughout the city and on area highways so, depending on where you are in Calgary, conditions are treacherous.

CTV Weather Special Kevin Stanfield says despite some positive temperatures in the early morning, they are now back down to freezing and that means there will be a lot more snow rather than rain for much of the city.

The good news is that the surface temperatures will help to melt off the snow until the system passes out of the Calgary area at around the noon hour.

(With files from Kevin Stanfield)