The City of Calgary will soon end its snow route parking ban that went into effect Monday evening following a significant accumulation of snow.

Bill Biensche, maintenance manager with City of Calgary Roads, announced the ban will be lifted Thursday morning at 6:00 a.m. following a successful snow removal effort by city crews.

"I’d like to thank Calgarians for assisting us in completing the snow ban parking route,” said Biensche.“ Over the last few days we’ve been dealing with 24.6 centimetres of snow and we have been able to clear all of our priority one and priority two routes as well as plowing all of our snow ban routes.”

“We anticipate being done early tomorrow morning and therefore we want to life the ban as of 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.”

During the ban, nearly 2,600 tickets have been issued to vehicle owners who failed to comply with the ban on marked routes and 11 vehicles were towed. The fine for not moving vehicle is $75. The Calgary Parking Authority will continue to enforce the parking ban until 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

“We will now be moving into clearing all of our off-ramps and turn bays on our priority one and two routes tomorrow and by Friday we’ll be into our residential areas and that includes things like playground zones, school zones, hills, curves and some of our residential areas.”

Snow was moved to the side of roads for storage resulting in windrows. The windrows will remain in place until they melt.

The return of warmer weather this weekend is expected to present new challenges on city roads.

"We’ll actually start to see our chlorides, which were on the roadways, activated so you can expect to find sloppy roads,” said Biensch. “We ask citizens of Calgary, if they can, to clear catch basins so that water can make its way to the storm sewers.”

The snow route parking ban was originally slated to last for 72 hours with the ban being lifted at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.