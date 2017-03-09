Hundreds of students enrolled at an Okotoks school are staying home on Thursday because of a threat was leveled at the school.

Administrators with the Foothills School Division, that oversees operations at Ecole Okotoks Junior High School, made the decision after the threat was discovered.

The threat was made on Wednesday outside of school hours, police say.

The RCMP says they were alerted by a student, but would not say anything about what sort of threat it was.

They are working with officials from the school division to identify suspects connected to the threat.

More information is expected on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okotoks RCMP Detachment at 403-995-4202, but anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).