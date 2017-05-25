The City of Calgary was among the many Alberta communities that were whipped by rain, wind and even snow on Wednesday and the cleanup is just beginning.

Wind speeds reached 90 km/h in Calgary and caused some major damage in many areas.

The weather prompted a wind warning from Environment Canada but that advisory has since been lifted.

At the height of the storm, 73,000 customers lost power, including 10,000 in Calgary, all due to power lines being knocked down in the wind.

One of those incidents was on Ogden Road, where the route actually had to be closed down because of the power pole that broke at the base and fell over.

The weather also caused a number of delays at the Calgary International Airport and with the C-Train because a number of crossing arms were jammed or broken by the high winds.

Areas north of Calgary were also severely affected by the storm.

The wind snapped trees in Red Deer and downed a number of power lines while a section of the roof of an Edmonton recreation centre was ripped off by the sharp gusts.

Luckily, no one was hurt as a result.