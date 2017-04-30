A climber suffered an injury to his head on Saturday afternoon as he was struck by a falling rock along a popular route near Canmore.

According to Canmore Fire-Rescue officials, witnesses located an unconscious climber shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the Cougar Creek area and alerted authorities. The injured man, believed to be in his early 20s, had regained consciousness by the time rescuers arrived. The responding crew determined the man had been hit in the head by a rock.

The man was airlifted from the area by helicopter to an awaiting ground ambulance that transported him to the Canmore Hospital in stable condition.