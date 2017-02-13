The Crown and defence will be presenting their final arguments at the Douglas Garland triple murder trial as the fifth week of proceedings begins on Monday morning.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

The jury has heard from nearly 50 witnesses and experts over the four weeks of the trail that, at times, was distressing to listen to.

The Crown claims that Garland held a grudge for years against Alvin Liknes over the patent to an oil pump.

They say the issue resulted in him meticulously planning, researching and finally carrying out the murder of his victims.

Prosecutors say he kidnapped the couple and Nathan, who was sleeping over at their Parkhill home, in June 2014 and then killed them at the acreage where he lived with his parents.

The defence hasn’t said much during the proceedings, only questioning forensic investigators about items seized from the Garland home and finding that experts did not link Garland to the Liknes home through DNA.

However, prosecutors found DNA evidence of all three victims in blood stains found at both locations.

Garland’s defence lawyers also did not call any evidence or witnesses and the 57-year-old remained silent throughout the trial.

The closing arguments will begin with the Crown and then will be followed by the defence.

Justice David Gates is expected to charge the jury on Tuesday.

