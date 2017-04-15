The Co-owner of Ranchman’s Cookhouse, Harris Dvorkin, has passed away after a long battle with pulmonary disease.

Dvorkin and his partner Kevin Baker owned and operated Ranchman’s since 1972. Before that, he was general manager of the Beachcomber restaurant and made it Alberta’s first real nightclub.

He also made a mark by donating his time to many charitable causes.

Dvorkin was 76-year-old.