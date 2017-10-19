Cochrane RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man charged with fraud and public mischief in connection with a fake crowdfunding campaign to cover his medical bills.

Stelianos Psaroudakis, 37, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for charges related to an incident in early July where he claimed he'd run into a piece of barbed wire strung across a trail while riding a motorbike.

He said the incident left him with serious injuries to his neck and opened a GoFundMe page to gather money for his recovery and to purchase motion camera on the trail to prevent similar situations.

Following an investigation, police found that while Psaroudakis' injuries were genuine, he'd received them in an entirely different way.

According to Inspector Lauren Weare of the Cochrane RCMP, he was injured after colliding with a barbed wire fence, constructed to contain livestock, on private property within the jurisdiction of the Cochrane RCMP on July 5.

Police are now actively searching for him.