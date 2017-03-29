Cochrane man found guilty of sexually assaulting stepdaughters
Allan Dean Griffin was originally acquitted of sexual assaulting three young girls in 2013. (Supplied)
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 11:56AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 29, 2017 4:42PM MDT
A Calgary court has found a Cochrane man guilty of sexually assaulting his two stepdaughters after a new trial was ordered in the case by the Alberta Court of Appeal.
Dean Griffin, 49, was accused of abusing his two stepdaughters and his biological daughter over a seven year period, when the girls were between five and 12 years old.
The Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a second trial for Griffin saying that Justice Keith Yamauchi, who presided over the first trial, relied on stereotypes and questioned why the alleged abuse wasn't reported sooner.
Lisa Fox, the mother of two of the victims, told CTV Calgary in December that the second trial was another chance at justice in the case.
On Wednesday, Griffin was found guilty of sexual assaulting his stepdaughters, Taylor and Kylie French, but he was found not guilty on sexual assault and sexual touching charges in connection to his biological daughter, Jordan.
“This has been such a tough case for the family, they’ve been through so much. I’m very satisfied with the ruling. It was very well thought out, both from the legal and factual aspects that the court found. I’m very happy,” said Crown prosecutor Ron Simenik. "It's good to be over. It's never easy for a witness to testify and for them to have to go through this under oath three different times, it's unfortunate."
Simenik says it has been a lengthy process and that in the end the right decision was made.
