Cochrane RCMP is investigating a crash that killed a 66-year-old woman on Lochend Road on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the scene at Lochend Road, just north of Township Road 262 for reports of a single vehicle crash at about 1:30 p.m.

Police found the driver inside the vehicle, deceased.

They say the car was heading southbound when the driver lost control and went into the east ditch and then struck a tree and a fence.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.

The identity of the victim will not be released.