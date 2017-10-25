Cochrane RCMP say that the death of a man found near Highway 1A near Morley last week is being considered suspicious.

Police were called to respond to a report of a body found laying in the middle of Spring Road at about 10:45 p.m. on October 18.

The man is identified as a 49-year-old Morley resident.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say there are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.