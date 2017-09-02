A 52-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in an afternoon crash near Lower Kananaskis Lake.

According to officials with STARS Air Ambulance, a 52-year-old woman was riding a motorcycle in the Boulton Creek Campground on Kananaskis Lake Trail in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park when she struck a guardrail.

Two off-duty doctors attended to the woman prior to the arrival of RCMP and EMS.

A STARS Air Ambulance crew was called to the scene shortly before 1:00 p.m. and airlifted the motorcyclist to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life threatening condition.