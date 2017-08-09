A gathering is scheduled for Wednesday night to help support the family of a Nigerian man who was stabbed to death in a random attack in early June.

Nicolas Ozozechi Nwonye, 46, was waiting for a train at the City Hall LRT station at about 7:00 p.m. on June 2.

Police say that that’s when Keeton Michel Gagnon stabbed Nwonye in an unprovoked incident.

“Witnesses indicated they saw a man stab another man on the north platform in an unprovoked incident,” said CPS Inspector Don Coleman at the time. “Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old male, Nicholas Nwonye, with life threatening injuries.”

Police say Gagnon and Nwonye were unknown to each other before the incident.

The father of three had recently left his job and moved his family from Nigeria for the hopes of a brighter future in Canada.

Nwonye was working two jobs while taking nursing courses at Bow Valley College when he was murdered.

His family has now started a Go Fund Me campaign to help support his wife and three children.

A fundraising dinner is also being held to help reach the $150,000 goal.

It is at 6:00 p.m. at the Foreign Concept restaurant in downtown Calgary.