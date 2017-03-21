Complaints over Calgary airport noise made by just a handful of people
The Calgary Airport Authority says over 6,400 complaints were submitted by just a handful of Calgarians in 2016.
The total number of complaints made to the Calgary Airport Authority over noise emitting from the facility fell in 2016, city council heard on Monday, but that doesn’t mean that people aren’t calling a lot more about the issue.
Officials say that two people made up almost half of the 6,400 complaints made in 2016.
The authority says that one person alone accounted for over 1,700 calls.
The noise concerns counted are generally consistent with the findings of a U.S. study that say a small number of people account for a disproportionate number of complaints to airports.
