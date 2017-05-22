The Calgary Police Service has recovered a suspect vehicle in connection with a Sunday evening shooting in the city’s southeast that left two men dead.

According to police, officers were called to the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore in the 4700 block of 130 Avenue Southeast shortly before 8:00 p.m. following reports of gunshots. On arrival, police located the bodies of two men.

“Two males were approached by a third male, shots rang out and two male victims were deceased at the scene,” said Insp. Don Coleman of the CPS Homicide Unit. “The investigation has shown that the third person did arrive and leave in a vehicle.”

“That vehicle has been recovered.”

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the double homicide and members are attempting to secure surveillance recordings of the scene.

“Generally speaking, it has the hallmarks of some drug-related activity but we’ll be able to confirm that more in the coming days.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The identities of the deceased men have not been released but police say the men were in their early 20s and at least one of the victims was a resident of Calgary.

Coleman says the fact the shooting occurred in a busy grocery store parking lot is especially troubling.

“The store was open. There were people in the parking lot, people in their vehicles," said Coleman. "It speaks to the complete disregard for public safety a lot of these individuals have and the blatant disrespect for anybody else and their wellness.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.