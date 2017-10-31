Police have closed off sidewalks around a downtown office tower for the second time this week over concerns about the building's glass exterior.

Engineers were worried about the integrity of the glass panes and called police at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sidewalks around the structure are closed as is a single lane on 6th Avenue from 1st Street to 2nd Street S.W.

The right-hand lanes on 1st Street have become a two-way traffic set up to accommodate motorists.

Glass from the building fell to the street below on Sunday and so far no other panes have come down.

Brookfield officials have been told by the city’s Safety Response Unit to implement a Public Protection Site Safety Plan to take care of ongoing inspections, maintenance and repairs to the glass windows.

The measures include the installation of an additional protective coating to adjacent windows and officials say crews will apply the treatment as soon as the winds die down enough to do so.

The sidewalk and road closures will remain in effect until the site has been deemed safe by the city.