

CTV Calgary Staff





Both Conservative candidates have claimed two federal ridings in Calgary byelections on Monday.

Stephanie Kusie will represent Calgary-Midnapore, and Bob Benzen will represent Calgary-Heritage.

Advance voting in Calgary-Heritage, Stephen Harper’s old riding, and Calgary-Midnapore, formerly held by Jason Kenney, were open since March 24.

Those races in Conservative strongholds were among the five byelections scheduled, with the three others in Ontario and Quebec.

Those other seats were all held by Liberals; the Toronto-area seat of Markham-Thornhill and Montreal's Saint-Laurent opened when Stephane Dion and John McCallum left cabinet and were given diplomatic posts earlier this year.

The fifth seat, Ottawa-Vanier, was held by backbencher Mauril Belanger who died last year.

Results for Harper and Kenney from the last general election were 63 and 66 percent respectively and the Liberals received less than 30 percent support in both ridings in 2015.

One man said that this vote is really all about the party. "In my opinion, this is more of a referendum on how we think the Liberals are doing because they're in power."

Another says he knew the Conservatives would win in the ridings. "This is a Conservative province; Harper was in here before."

(With files from the Canadian Press)