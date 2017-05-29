City officials say that preparations have begun on a new affordable housing complex in southwest Calgary that will provide opportunities for those who struggle to maintain a home.

The project, located at 4012 Bow Trail S.W. in the community of Wildwood, is made up of 48 residences.

All of the homes are built with sustainable features that reduce energy consumption and operational costs.

Five of the homes are barrier free and another will be equipped to accommodate the visually impaired.

“Back in 2015 I challenged The City of Calgary and our affordable housing organizations with a passionate call to action. In addition to the approximately 3,000 Calgarians who are currently homeless, there are tens of thousands of people who are on the brink of housing insecurity. This means they could be a single paycheck away from no longer being able to afford the roof over their heads,” said Ward 8 Councillor Evan Woolley in a release. “The new Wildwood affordable housing development is a big step towards providing our most vulnerable Calgarians with a safe place to call home.”

Funding to build the Wildwood development was provided through the provincial government’s Housing Capital Initiative grant program and Affordable Housing Block Funding program.

The city also contributed $4.9M through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative.

Rents at the Wildwood development will be set according to a mixed income model to provide an inclusionary approach to tenants and the most efficient way to minimize the operating costs of the building.

Once it is built, it will be managed by the Calgary Housing Company.

The building is expected to be finished late next year.

For more information and construction updates for the Wildwood development, visit calgary.ca/affordablehousing.