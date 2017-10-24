An $87 million project is about to begin on Crowchild Trail to widen the bridge over the Bow River and officials say it will improve travel and connections on the busy roadway.

On Sunday, the first phase of the project will get underway between Bow Trail and 5th Avenue N.W.

“It’s a major undertaking because we’re widening the bridge over the Bow River, adding a traffic lane in both directions between Bow Trail and Memorial Drive (and a northbound lane from Memorial Drive to 5 Avenue N.W.),” said Jeff Baird, project manager.

The city says the changes will improve traffic flow over the river and will help move motorists on and off of Crowchild Trail more efficiently.

Officials say a couple of pathways and a crossing will also be added to make it easier for walkers and cyclists to access The Bow River Pathway system.

Over 100,000 vehicles travel the route each day and the city says the roadway will remain open during construction to allow people to link to the north and south sides of the city.

“For the safety of crews and people travelling in the area, we’re slowing people down through the site, but we’re keeping all the traffic lanes open during weekdays and focusing on more of the road impact work through the night,” said Baird, “Our team is working to ensure the noisier work is minimized through the night and we’ll be communicating our night schedules to our neighbours and posting it online.”

“Definitely it’s a good idea to have it widened,” said Steve Scholly.

“It’s going to be one of those things that you bite your lip on for a little bit, but I really do think that, and then at the end you’ll see the rewards out of that,” said Shawn Fennell.

They city say the project will create about 600 jobs and it is expected to take two years to complete.

For more information on the Crowchild Trail upgrades, click HERE.