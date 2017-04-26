Four pandas will be coming to the Calgary Zoo in a year from now, and the zoo is racing to get ready.

There is a lot of noise and dirt around the old elephant enclosure as crews complete renovations.

“We are very excited to report that we are on time, on budget, we have almost completed all the little details of the design, so presently we are repositioning trees on the model that was created, we are looking at the rock work to make sure the pandas will not be able to climb and escape and making sure the visual ability for the visitors to see every aspect of the habitat inside and outside,” said Clement Lanthier, President and CEO, Calgary Zoo.

Adult pandas Er Shun and Da Mao and twin cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue are currently living at the Toronto Zoo on loan from the Chinese government.

Pandas are pretty tolerant of the weather conditions in Canada, but when they arrive here, they will go into quarantine for a month to give them a chance to adjust.

“We need them to be familiar with the space, with the noise, with the keepers, with the bamboo that we will provide them,” said Lanthier.

The Calgary Zoo last hosted pandas back in 1988 and they attracted a record number of visitors. The zoo hopes to benefit from that response again, and not just for the pandas.

“We operate the wildlife conservation centre south of the city where we are breeding endangered species for release programs,” said Lanthier. “Sage grouse, Vancouver Island marmot, whooping cranes, so we need to raise awareness and we also need to raise money to support our conservation initiatives, so for sure people will look at the pandas, they will be moved by looking at them but we will use that opportunity to talk about less charismatic endangered species.”

Lanthier said the conservation message is also a message of hope.

“Last year, the giant panda was down-listed from endangered to threatened, so the scientists working at the zoo, their hope is the same, to down-list species-at-risk from Western Canada to threatened and hopefully to just vulnerable,” he said.

The pandas will stay in Calgary for five years, and its expected they will drive the zoo’s economic impact on Calgary from $80 million per year to over $100 million.