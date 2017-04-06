As the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge nears, Calgarians are reflecting on the efforts and sacrifices of those who served.

In 1917, Calgary’s population was approximately 65,000 and nearly every citizen knew someone who left home to fight abroad. Many of the Calgarians who served in the First World War did not survive to share their tale.

Calgary hosts physical tributes to the Canadian effort at Vimy Ridge but not all are prominently displayed while others are easy to overlook.

At the Royal Canadian Legion No. 1 in downtown Calgary, members and guests encounter a wall-sized mural depicting Vimy Ridge. The piece, painted by Elsdon Brown 85 years ago, includes ghostly soldiers with the Vimy monument in the distance. Legion staff erected an eternal flame and a soldier’s helmet atop a rifle in front of the mural.

“Vimy means freedom,” said Sudan Macaulay, Legion No. 1 manager. “Whether you’re a new Canadian, an old Canadian, an immigrant, we have our freedoms because of the people that started with Vimy.”

“People need to be made aware of where their freedoms come from. It can’t be forgotten.”

Joan Lapidus, a veteran herself, visited the Legion’s mural on Thursday ahead of the Vimy Ridge centennial. The tribute has personal significance to Lapidus as her father, Private Pat Gaudet, served in the battle.

“Daddy joined in 1917,” said Lapidus of her father’s decision to enroll at the age of 19. “He got wounded and he was in the hospital in France for a year.”

Lapidus, one of Gaudet’s ten children, said the family learned little of her father’s time in France. “The problem with the older people, they didn’t want to talk about the war,” she said. “The only thing my dad talked about was the big rats coming into the trenches and how cold it got.”

Private Gaudet’s discharge papers and a collection of wartime photographs remain treasured heirlooms.

In some of the city’s oldest places of worship, plaques bearing the names of solders from Calgary remind new generations of Calgarians of the sacrifices of a century ago.

The Very Reverend Leighton Lee of the Cathedral Church of the Redeemer says the impact of the monuments can be sobering.

“To know that we have this connection to our community 100 years back and to have people memorialized here is a real tangible reminder for those of us who work here and worship here of not only former parishioners but the sacrifices that so many people, not only of this cathedral but of this community, made particularly in the First World War.”