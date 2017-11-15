The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld the convictions of David and Collet Stephan, who were both found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life for their 19-month-old son Ezekiel.

The pair was found guilty by a Lethbridge judge in April of last year.

During the trial, the court heard that in 2012, the toddler had contracted a lung infection that his parents attempted to treat with home remedies that included garlic, onion and horseradish.

Ezekiel’s condition deteriorated despite the treatment. He was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary but he later died of meningitis.

The court also heard that they both knew Ezekiel was very ill but never took him to see a doctor.

David was sentenced to four months in jail and Collet was sentenced three months under house arrest, with the only exceptions being going to church and medical appointments.

Those sentences were stayed pending the outcome of an appeal based on the trial judge erring by refusing to allow expert testimony during the proceedings.

Two out of the three Appeal Court judges supported the conviction and dismissed the Stephans’ appeal, saying that they failed to act appropriately as parents.

The Crown is appealing the sentences in the case, saying they are too lenient.

(With files from the Canadian Press)