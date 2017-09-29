The wildfire that threatened infrastructure and homes in Waterton Lakes National Park has consumed over 38,000 hectares and officials say it is being held by fire crews.

The fire forced the evacuation of the park at the beginning of September after it crossed the continental divide and made its way down Akamina Valley and into southern Alberta.

Crews from across the province were pulled in to help battle the blaze and were able to keep historic buildings in the park from being destroyed.

On Thursday, Parks Canada said that the fire torched about 38,100 hectares and that it is ‘being held’.

Officials say the fire is not expected to grow as cooler conditions move into the area and that crews continue to monitor the wildfire and douse hot spots.

Smoke is expected to remain in the area for the next few weeks but should clear out as winter approaches.

A number of areas that were closed to the public were reopened on Thursday and include:

Bison Overlook

Maskinonge Overlook only

Wishbone Trail

Kootenai Brown Trail, which runs from the townsite to the park gate

Kootenai Brown Grave Trail

Knight’s Lake day-use area

Hay Barn road and day-use area

Driftwood Beach

Linnet Bay day-use area only

Prince of Wales hill

Emerald Bay day-use area

Vimy Trail

Crypt Lake Trail

Recreational activities on the surface of Upper, Middle and Lower Waterton Lakes, and Waterton River between Middle and Lower Waterton Lakes only (scuba diving, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, wind sailing etc. but no motorized craft)

Some businesses have reopened in the Waterton townsite and visitors now have access to Cameron Falls and Cameron Bay day-use area.

Camping is still not permitted in the park and all areas west of Upper Waterton Lake remain closed to the public.

For the latest information on the fire and area closures, click HERE.