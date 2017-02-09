Two correctional peace officers were transported to hospital following a Thursday afternoon incident at the Calgary Correctional Centre in northwest Calgary.

According to the office of Alberta's Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, two inmates attacked an officer at an undisclosed location within the Calgary Correctional Centre on Thursday. A second officer attempted to help his co-worker and was subsequently attacked.

The two staff members suffered cuts and bruises and were transported to hospital for further assessment and medical treatment.

The Calgary Police Service responded to the Calgary Correctional Centre, located in the 11800 block of 85 Street N.W., and launched an investigation into the attack.

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice said both a criminal investigation and an internal investigation would be conducted.

“Our officers work in a very challenging environment, and their safety and security is a priority,” said Ministry of Justice spokesperson Dan Laville. “Along with the police investigation, a department review will determine if anything can be done to help prevent a similar incident from occurring again.”