Some city councillors are concerned about the ongoing secrecy surrounding the hiring of the city’s Olympic bid committee and the mayor is joining the call for more transparency.

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) is looking at the pros and cons of hosting the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The 17 member, volunteer board, headed by former police chief Rick Hanson, includes General Manager Brian Hahn and Committee Spokesperson Sean Beardow but most of the other staffers names are not known.

According to Beardow, the rest of the staff have not consented to have their names made public

Some councillors are concerned because the committee also isn't disclosing salaries or details of the hiring process, which is unlike many other city committees that do share salary and hiring specifics.

The mayor says he doesn't know why the information is being kept secret.

“I was surprised to see that that information was being withheld. I have asked for a very good rational why that is being withheld, because frankly I would like to celebrate the great people they've hired. I’d like to celebrate the expertise and experience of the people who are willing to come for short term contract to help us with this very, very big problem so that is a conversation that I am continuing to have,” said Nenshi.

The mayor didn’t say when he would go back to the committee to press for the information or if he would make it public.

The Bid Exploration Committee has also been tasked with developing a long-term plan for the renewal of the city’s 1988 facilities and will bring its final report to council in July.

