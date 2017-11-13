

CTV Calgary staff





Calgary city council voted late Monday afternoon to continue building phase two of the Southwest Bus Rapid Transit.

Councillors Jermoy Farkas and Diane Colley-Urquhart wanted to stop the tendering process so the timeline and cost of the project could be reviewed.

The final vote was 11-3 in favour of continuing with the project.

Farkas and Colley-Uquhart needed 10 votes to trigger the review process but in the end only Sean Chu and Joe Magliocca sided voted with Farkas.

Colley-Urquahart was not in council chambers for the vote.

The entire BRT project is estimated to cost $303M about $70M of that is for the southwest portion.