CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Council votes to proceed with Southwest BRT project
A notice of motion seeks to initiate a review of the cost and timeline for the S.W. BRT.
CTV Calgary staff
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 10:50AM MST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 8:43PM MST
Calgary city council voted late Monday afternoon to continue building phase two of the Southwest Bus Rapid Transit.
Councillors Jermoy Farkas and Diane Colley-Urquhart wanted to stop the tendering process so the timeline and cost of the project could be reviewed.
The final vote was 11-3 in favour of continuing with the project.
Farkas and Colley-Uquhart needed 10 votes to trigger the review process but in the end only Sean Chu and Joe Magliocca sided voted with Farkas.
Colley-Urquahart was not in council chambers for the vote.
The entire BRT project is estimated to cost $303M about $70M of that is for the southwest portion.