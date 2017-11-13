A pair of councillors is seeking to delay Calgary’s bus rapid transit plan in the southwest, saying that a review of the timeline and cost must be done before work can proceed.

Councillor Jeromy Farkas and Diane Colley-Urquhart are looking to stop the tendering process for the southwest Bus Rapid Transit project, a long-term transportation corridor that has caused a big controversy ever since it was announced.

They believe that the cost estimates of the project have risen to an unreasonable amount in the past ten years and say the city must look into whether it is a viable option anymore.

Farkas has said there are a number of other options the city can pursue, including electronic fare payment, tap and go technology and an LRT extension to the airport.

Farkas and Colley-Urquhart need 10 votes to trigger a review of the process.