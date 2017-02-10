RCMP in High River are warning area residents and merchants to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills after receiving several reports that someone has been passing off the fake currency in the community.

Police say they recently received three complaints about the bills being used at three different businesses in the town.

Officials say there are a few things people can check for to see if the bills are fake:

Discoloration on the bill

Hologram should match picture on bill

Hologram should show same denomination as the bill

Edges should be smooth, not jagged from scotch tape

Maple Leaf should be see through

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.