Counterfeit bills surface at High River businesses
Police say "When in Doubt Don't Accept" after fake $100 bills were used at three businesses in High River.
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 9:53AM MST
RCMP in High River are warning area residents and merchants to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills after receiving several reports that someone has been passing off the fake currency in the community.
Police say they recently received three complaints about the bills being used at three different businesses in the town.
Officials say there are a few things people can check for to see if the bills are fake:
- Discoloration on the bill
- Hologram should match picture on bill
- Hologram should show same denomination as the bill
- Edges should be smooth, not jagged from scotch tape
- Maple Leaf should be see through
Anyone with information is asked to contact the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
