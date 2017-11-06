CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Couple facing charges in bust of alleged fentanyl production lab
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 8:46AM MST
Last Updated Monday, November 6, 2017 10:15AM MST
Police say that a man and a woman have been charged under Alberta’s new Pharmacy and Drug Act, prohibiting the possession of pill presses as well as numerous other drug trafficking and firearms offences.
Investigators with the CPS Gang Enforcement Team were notified about a ‘dial-a-dope’ business operating in Calgary in late September.
Officers soon arrested two people during a traffic stop in northeast Calgary on October 12 and seized the following from the vehicle:
- $3,415 Canadian currency
- $58,000 counterfeit Canadian currency in $100 and $20 denominations
- A folder containing counterfeit reflective security strips for the production of counterfeit Canadian currency
- 100 fentanyl pills
- 3.3 grams of heroin
- 2.9 grams of crack cocaine
- Drug packaging materials and cell phones
- Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun
A search warrant was executed on a home in the 0-100 block of Evansborough Green N.W. later that same day and police found what they believe was a fentanyl production lab.
They found a manual pill press and an industrial-style electric pill press in an attached garage.
In addition to the equipment, police also found:
- 10.7 grams of crack cocaine
- 1,145 fentanyl pills
- Unknown white powder
- Blue and red dye containers containing dye consistent with dying fentanyl pills a green/blue colour
- $429,600 in counterfeit Canadian currency, in both $100 and $20 denominations
- $25,700 counterfeit U.S. currency
- Numerous sheets of “money paper” with bills printed on each sheet, but not yet cut
- Counterfeit Canadian currency reflective strips, enough to create approximately $4.5M in counterfeit currency
- Ink, large-scale printers, computers and other counterfeit currency manufacturing supplies
- A Mossberg Defender 12-gauge shotgun
- Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle
- Ammunition of various calibres
Officials say that initial tests show that W18 and fentanyl were both present inside the home, but further tests are ongoing.
The firearms have been determined to have been stolen during a recent break and enter in Panorama.
Behrooz Rafizada, 27, and his wife Jocelynn Aida Saliba, 28, were arrested and face 59 charges in relation to firearms, drug trafficking, production of a controlled substance and currency counterfeiting.
The pair is also the first offenders charged under Alberta’s new law prohibiting anyone from owning, operating or possessing equipment used to make pills without a licence.
More charges may be laid depending on the results of tests conducted on other substances seized from the home.