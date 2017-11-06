Police say that a man and a woman have been charged under Alberta’s new Pharmacy and Drug Act, prohibiting the possession of pill presses as well as numerous other drug trafficking and firearms offences.

Investigators with the CPS Gang Enforcement Team were notified about a ‘dial-a-dope’ business operating in Calgary in late September.

Officers soon arrested two people during a traffic stop in northeast Calgary on October 12 and seized the following from the vehicle:

$3,415 Canadian currency

$58,000 counterfeit Canadian currency in $100 and $20 denominations

A folder containing counterfeit reflective security strips for the production of counterfeit Canadian currency

100 fentanyl pills

3.3 grams of heroin

2.9 grams of crack cocaine

Drug packaging materials and cell phones

Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun

A search warrant was executed on a home in the 0-100 block of Evansborough Green N.W. later that same day and police found what they believe was a fentanyl production lab.

They found a manual pill press and an industrial-style electric pill press in an attached garage.

In addition to the equipment, police also found:

10.7 grams of crack cocaine

1,145 fentanyl pills

Unknown white powder

Blue and red dye containers containing dye consistent with dying fentanyl pills a green/blue colour

$429,600 in counterfeit Canadian currency, in both $100 and $20 denominations

$25,700 counterfeit U.S. currency

Numerous sheets of “money paper” with bills printed on each sheet, but not yet cut

Counterfeit Canadian currency reflective strips, enough to create approximately $4.5M in counterfeit currency

Ink, large-scale printers, computers and other counterfeit currency manufacturing supplies

A Mossberg Defender 12-gauge shotgun

Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle

Ammunition of various calibres

Officials say that initial tests show that W18 and fentanyl were both present inside the home, but further tests are ongoing.

The firearms have been determined to have been stolen during a recent break and enter in Panorama.

Behrooz Rafizada, 27, and his wife Jocelynn Aida Saliba, 28, were arrested and face 59 charges in relation to firearms, drug trafficking, production of a controlled substance and currency counterfeiting.

The pair is also the first offenders charged under Alberta’s new law prohibiting anyone from owning, operating or possessing equipment used to make pills without a licence.

More charges may be laid depending on the results of tests conducted on other substances seized from the home.