Suncor and the union that represents many of its employees have been embroiled in a legal battle for years over random drug and alcohol testing at some of its Fort McMurray sites and on Thursday a court of appeal determined that the matter should be heard by a fresh arbitration panel.

The energy giant implemented random drug and alcohol testing for workers in safety-sensitive positions at some of its oilsands sites in 2012 and Unifor grieved the decision saying it infringed on worker’s privacy rights.

The majority of the arbitration panel ruled in favour of the union and Suncor then applied for a judicial review of the decision.

The review determined that the ruling was unreasonable and sent it back to a new panel for consideration and Unifor then appealed the review panel’s decision.

Both sides agree that it is critical to have proper safety procedures in place to inhibit workplace accidents, which includes preventing drug and alcohol use on site as well as ensuring workers are not impaired on the job.

Suncor says it tried to address drug and alcohol concerns at its operations through various means before it announced that it would introduce random testing for those in safety-sensitive positions and for on-site executive members starting in October 2012.

Unifor grieved the decision and said that there was not enough data to show a widespread workplace problem that would justify the random testing.

An arbitration hearing in November 2013, heard that there were about 10,000 workers at Suncor's oilsands sites at any given time, including 3,383 represented by Unifor, 2,963 non-union employees and a number of contractors.

The company presented evidence of more than 2,200 incidents that involved drugs or alcohol, but did not say how many involved unionized employees versus other workers.

In Thursday's ruling, the judges noted workers inside and outside the union regularly work side-by-side and highlighted why safety is a priority.

Suncor’s sites operate around the clock and employees usually work 12 hour shifts using large and complex mining and industrial equipment, which includes heavy haul trucks, cable and hydraulic shovels.

The key question during arbitration was whether there was sufficient evidence of a pervasive problem to warrant random drug and alcohol testing, given the concerns for privacy.

"Rather than considering whether there was evidence of a problem in the workplace, the majority asked only whether there was evidence of such a problem specific to bargaining unit employees," the judges wrote. "By unreasonably narrowing the evidence that it considered when deciding this issue, the tribunal majority effectively asked the wrong question, and therefore applied the wrong legal test."

The judges determined that the matter should be heard by a new arbitration panel and dismissed the appeal saying…

“We acknowledge that the majority provided other reasons for allowing the grievance, and had other concerns about the Suncor testing policy. However, in our view, it is impossible to determine how the majority’s unreasonable assessment of the substance abuse evidence may have influenced its other conclusions about how to properly balance employee privacy against safety.”

"The question before us is whether the reviewing justice selected the appropriate standard of review and applied it properly,"

"We hold that he did both."

Suncor spokeswoman Nicole Fisher issued a statement on the ruling saying…

"We’re pleased that the Court of Appeal has unanimously ruled in Suncor’s favour, upholding the Court of Queen’s Bench decision to dismiss the decision of the arbitrators and have the hearing on Suncor’s Random Drug and Alcohol Testing Standard be re-heard by a new arbitration panel. Nothing is more important than protecting ourselves and others from harm, which is why safety is our core, and why we are pleased with this decision."

Unifor national president Jerry Dias said that the decision was a gross violation of workers’ rights.

"This ruling supports an invasive and degrading policy that violates the fundamental rights of workers," he said. "Safety is always our first priority but we know that random drug testing does not reduce accidents or improve safety."

Unifor says it is prepared to take its fight all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

(With files from The Canadian Press)

To view the ruling, scroll the document below…