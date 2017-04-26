A Calgary court heard emotional testimony from the witnesses of a hit and run in 2015 that claimed the life of a gas station attendant.

Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani, who worked at the Centex gas station on Macleod Trail S.E., was struck and killed when she chased down a truck that was attempting to escape without paying for fuel.

Witnesses told the court on Tuesday that the 35-year-old mother jumped onto the hood of the truck in an attempt to stop the driver.

The truck accelerated and then braked, knocking her onto the road.

The driver then sped up again and ran over Ashtiani, leaving her for dead.

22-year-old Joshua Mitchell, who was allegedly behind the wheel, has pled not guilty.

He is charged with second-degree murder as well as theft.

Testimony is expected to continue on Wednesday.